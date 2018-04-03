Kim K Heard Your Fury and Is Expanding KKW Beauty’s Shade Range

Well this is a refreshing change.

Considering Kim Kardashian often makes headlines for low-key cultural appropriation, it’s nice to see that the reality star-turned-makeup maven is actually trying to be inclusive with KKW Beauty. In case you missed it: When the beauty brand announced its line of 16 concealers, the photos prompted swift and fiery fury from Instagram commenters angry at the limited shade range.

Kardashian tweeted that the line is comprised of four light, four medium, four dark and four deep dark shades—but fans were quick to point out that even the darkest shade didn’t seem to match the model’s skin tone.

The model could only use 1 of these shades if she really tried… it’s really sad — Gary (@theylovegary) March 18, 2018

However, Kardashian pointed out that, unlike foundations, concealers don’t always have to match a person’s skin tone exactly.

“We did so much research, and the majority of makeup companies have, I think, six concealer shades,” Kardashian told Refinery29 in an interview to promote the collab with her BFF, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. “Mario definitely tested them with a variety of skin tones. Because it is concealer, you use shades lighter than your skin tone. I thought that 16 shades was a really good range to start.”

But, in this post-Fenty era, users seemed to disagree and called out KKW Beauty on social media—and Kardashian heard them loud and clear. In the interview with Refinery29, Kardashian addressed the backlash directly.

“Our concealers did really well, so we are working on expanding our shade range,” she said. “I definitely want there to be something for everyone. I love paying attention. I want to be inclusive for everyone.”

Kardashian hasn’t released any further information on how many shades we can expect, or when they might hit shelves, but for now, we’re excited to see that KKW Beauty is keeping up with the times.

