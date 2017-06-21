Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Can’t Live Without *These* 10 Beauty Prods on Tour

When you’re on Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good Tour, it’s only natural to want to up your beauty game. And while country superstar Kelsea Ballerini doesn’t need a lick of makeup, she’s still packed her tour beauty bag with some of her must-have products.

Glitter, gloss and glam goodies reign supreme for the 23-year-old, who rolls into Canada on June 29 and July 10 for shows in Toronto and Quebec City, respectively. Before she makes her Canadian tour debut, Kelsea zipped open her road kit to show us how she creates her flawless stage beauty look—from bold and beautiful hair to pre-bed prep. Peep her 10 must-have products here:

Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Shimmering Powder for Face and Body, $36, urbandecay.ca “Best. Powder. Ever. I love to use this all over and as a highlighter.”

The ACM award winner is as talented as she is beautiful and after becoming the first female country artist to land three consecutive number one singles from a debut album, she is well on her way to legend status.

Speaking of legends, Kelsea sings about them on her latest single, appropriately called “Legends.” The beautiful ballad isn’t about the Shanias and Dollys of Tennessee but rather a past love. “I wrote it from the perspective of a breakup,” she explained to Rolling Stone, adding that it is also a love song to her fans. “Now I’m in such a different place in my life that, to me at least, it’s a love song about a love that you look back on that doesn’t even necessarily have to end. I hope my fans hear it as a letter to them but also they hear their own love story in it too.”

