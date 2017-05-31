Kat Von D makeup lovers, rejoice! If you love the shade Lolita from KVD’s best-selling liquid lip collection, then you’re going to obsess over her latest product announcement. On Monday the tattoo-artist-turned-beauty-maven announced via her Instagram and Twitter that she’s launching a Lolita eyeshadow shade. *Cue high-pitched squeals*

For those living under a rock, Lolita is one of the most famous shades in the beauty world. It’s Kat Von D’s best-selling and most iconic shade on the market. The chestnut rose colour seems to look good on basically everyone, so we can’t wait to see people rock it on their lids.

And we’re not the only ones freaking out over this news.

kat Von D’s Lolita is now an eyeshadow….the world has officially been saved. — Nat (@crawlingcircles) May 30, 2017

Does kat von d think I’m gonna spend money on a Lolita eyeshadow & blush to wear with the lipstick? Bc that’s exactly what I’m gonna do — Bella Zuccaro (@izucc) May 30, 2017

If I don’t get my hands on @thekatvond Lolita eyeshadow I might die. — Brittany (@DamnDirtyDoll2) May 30, 2017

The limited edition Lolita eyeshadow will be available online at Sephora starting June 6. The product itself is high-pigment, super bendable and will leave a gorgeous matte finish.

You better have your browsers open and credit cards ready for next Friday, because this shadow is sure to sell out fast.

Related:

Selena Gomez Drops More Hints About 13 Reasons Why Season 2

Bella Hadid Is Making a Case for Crochet—and We’re Here for It

50 Father’s Day Gift Ideas Your Old Man Will Actually Love