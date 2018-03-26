You Can Now Shop These Best-Selling Drugstore Beauty Products Online

Your makeup bag AND your wallet will thank you

If you’ve been sleeping on Joe Fresh Beauty, it’s time to wake up. Not only are these skincare and makeup products super affordable, they’re packed with high-quality ingredients like argan oil and Vitamin E, and many are made right here in Canada.

Best news ever? Today, the retailer announced that its six best-selling makeup prods, previously only available at Joe Fresh standalone stores and select Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart locations, are now available on joefresh.com, making it easier than ever to stock up on clump-free mascara, ultra-fine liquid liner and a FLARE-fave blush stick you’re going to love.

Scroll through for the most popular Joe Fresh beauty products—from just $8-12—you can now shop from the comfort of your bed.

Blush Stick in Rose Red, $10, joefresh.com

