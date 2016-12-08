As the makeup master backstage at Versace, Valentino, Margiela and more, Pat McGrath has singlehandedly inspired endless beauty trends over her 20-year career—you can thank her and her namesake cosmetics line for the current maxed-out metallic craze, for example. The artist’s gift we can’t get enough of rn though? #SwatchPorn. Of course, beauty bloggers have long been photographing swipes of makeup on their arms to help readers see a product’s true look, but McGrath’s recent videos of Metalmorphosis, a set of insanely reflective gold, silver, copper and bronze pigments and creams, take swatching to a whole new level. They are just so damn hypnotizing. And while swatches are handy if you’re actually trying to decide which product to buy, they’re also oddly calming (and addictive) to look at. Here, a round up of the Instagram swatchporn pics that bring us endless delight.
The shimmer is flowing but the cream stays in place. HOW!? (*watches 37 more times*)
Why swatch in stripes when you can swatch in hearts?
So much love for this ombré rainbow.
Now that’s how you glitter.
Baby swatches!
Can swatch math be a school subject, pls?
The more skin tones, the better!
A five-star rating for this one.
Because you can’t talk swatches without Kylie Cosmetics.
One more hit of McGrath magic for you!
