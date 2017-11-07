10 Mega-Hydrating Body Products to Stock in Your Shower Before Winter Arrives

With all the new lotions and potions constantly hitting beauty aisles, it can sometimes be easy to forget that the skin below your neck deserves just as much TLC as the skin on your face. And especially now that the colder weather is moving in, moisturizing your body is important to ward off pesky dry skin. Silky soft limbs start in the shower, so we’ve rounded up 10 rich, hydrating body washes, oils and lotions that will leave you feeling squeaky clean and baby soft.

Packed with coconut, meadowfoam, olive and soybean oils to hydrate and soften skin, this cleansing oil won’t strip your skin of moisture and the orange blossom neroli blend provides a soothing shower experience. Body Hero Daily Oil Wash, $22, glossier.com

2. The ultimate defense against harsh winter weather, this rich and creamy body lotion hydrates skin for up to 48 hours. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yoghurt Lotion Vanilla & Oats, $9, walmart.ca

3. Shea butter and essential oils power this body butter to give you supple, moisturized skin so dehydration doesn’t stand a chance. Be Delectable Triple Citrus Blend Body Butter Cream, $15, beautyboutique.ca

4. This all-natural body wash swaps out synthetic detergents for sugar-based cleansers, while sea buckthorn adds a dose of vitamins to your skin. Weleda Sea Buckthorn Creamy Body Wash, $14, well.ca

5. This super hydrating lotion actually works on wet skin, so you can apply it straight out of the shower for baby soft limbs. Jergens Moisturizer for Wet Skin with Green Tea Oil, $12, well.ca

6. When you suds up with this nourishing body oil, it leaves a protective film on your skin to protect it against dryness. L’Occitane Shea Body Shower Oil, $25, loccitane.ca

7. Lightweight in texture but heavy on the moisture, this luxe-feeling body butter is the perfect remedy for dry knees and elbows and everything in-between. Soap & Glory Smoothie Star Body Buttercream, $18, shoppersdrugmart.ca

8. Combine vanilla extract from Madagascar with delicious pumpkin and you get this rich body butter that provides skin with 24-hour moisture. Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter, $21, thebodyshop.com

9. Cleansing your skin doesn’t have to leave it feeling tight and dry. This soap-free nourishing formula contains pro-vitamin B5 to hydrate and tea tree, eucalyptus and rosemary essential oils to gently purify. Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash, $62, sephora.com

10. Enriched with the triple threat of hydrators: murumuru, shea and cocoa butters, this fuss-free solid lotion bar melts into skin. Once Upon a Time Naked Body Lotion, $11, lush.ca Next

