10 Mega-Hydrating Body Products to Stock in Your Shower Before Winter Arrives

Winter is coming—and so is dry skin. To combat parched cold weather skin, we’ve rounded up moisturizing body products that will leave you feeling baby soft

With all the new lotions and potions constantly hitting beauty aisles, it can sometimes be easy to forget that the skin below your neck deserves just as much TLC as the skin on your face. And especially now that the colder weather is moving in, moisturizing your body is important to ward off pesky dry skin. Silky soft limbs start in the shower, so we’ve rounded up 10 rich, hydrating body washes, oils and lotions that will leave you feeling squeaky clean and baby soft.

Packed with coconut, meadowfoam, olive and soybean oils to hydrate and soften skin, this cleansing oil won’t strip your skin of moisture and the orange blossom neroli blend provides a soothing shower experience.

Body Hero Daily Oil Wash, $22, glossier.com

