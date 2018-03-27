FYI: Turns Out You Should Be Doing *This* With Your Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo is every lazy girl’s fave hair product because it instantly absorbs oil, adds volume and gets you through your morning routine without having to wash your hair.

But, as with any quick fix, it isn’t perfect. Number-one problem: if your hair is darker than platinum blonde and you don’t hold the bottle far enough away from your head, you’ll give yourself not-so-chic powdery white roots.

Goldwell Global Ambassador Daniel Martin, who works with celebs like Demi Lovato, Rowan Blanchard and Elizabeth Moss, has the answer (and it surprised even us). After you’ve spritzed in your dry shampoo, you should give your hair a hit with a blow dryer. “This will help distribute the product away from the scalp and a little into the mid lengths,” explains Martin. “That helps with volume and removes visual residue.” He also recommends shaking your hair as you blow dry it, and massaging the product into your scalp for added volume, too.

So there you have it. A v. simple solutiong for never leaving your house looking like a skunk again. And if you’re in the market for a new dry shampoo, scroll through the gallery below to see the latest ones to hit shelves.

Kerasilk Dry Shampoo, $35, goldwell.us

