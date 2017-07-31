16 Products for the Ultimate Plumped-Up Lips

You need only look at the frenzy over the Kylie Lip Kits to know that in 2017, lips are It. And while the youngest Jenner may be the social media queen of the bee-stung pout, she’s by no means the only style star to rock a mean duck face. Swipe through Instagram and you’ll be faced with a bevvy of full-lipped beauties, including Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez and Rihanna.

Beauty brands are catching on to the statement lip craze, launching new products designed to take lips from zero to 100, including a new arsenal of plumping glosses. “[They] temporarily work by creating a mild irritation to the lips. Most products will create a tingling sensation, the lips will slightly swell and become brighter in color,” says cosmetic physician Dr. Diane Wong of Toronto’s Glow Medi Spa, adding that popular ingredients that cause this effect are peppermint, menthol, cayenne and cinnamon. (Readers of a certain age will remember DuWop’s Lip Venom, the little vial of sticky gloss that plumped lips in a rather uncomfortable way.) “Often the inflammation or swelling of the lips go down as soon as the feeling of the product decreases on the lips,” says Dr. Wong.

For longer-lasting results, in-office procedures—fillers like Juvederm or Restylane performed by qualified medical professionals—can be used to plump the lip tissue, says Dr. Wong. “Lip lines can be reduced and the lips rejuvenated with this lunch-time injectable procedure.”

To keep lips looking their youthful best, it’s important to remember that the skin on the mouth is different from the skin on the face; it’s thinner, and has no sweat glans, pores or oil production. Incorporating lip-specific anti-aging products into your routine can slow signs of aging, like lip lines and the vertical wrinkling nicknamed “barcode lines.” And, of course, the cardinal rules of skincare apply here, too: always wear sunscreen, and no smoking!

Here are 16 lip products to help you perfect your pout.

Know Cosmetics No Thin Lips Secret Lip Plumper, $18, thebay.com This colourless gloss plumps lips with menthol while hydrating and conditioning with aloe and vitamin E.

2. Drunk Elephant Lippe, $22, sephora.com

Treat your lips to an antioxidant-rich blend of avocado, mongongo, cranberry, and marula that staves off signs of aging. Sea fern algae adds volume to enhance lip contours.

3. Skyn Iceland Plumping Lip Gels, $40, sephora.com For carry-on approved masking, Skyn’s high-powered lip masks infuse lips with a concentrated dose of plant and marine-based actives to visibly plump and reduce lines in 10 minutes.

4. Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss, $41, thebay.com Available in three barely-there shades, this high-shine gloss boosts instantly and over time, with noticeably fuller lips after 15 days of use. With a gentle tingling and cooling effect, it can be worn on its own or as a topcoat.

5. Dr. Brandt Skincare Needles No More 3-D LIP PLUMPfix, $49, sephora.com This dual-chamber serum includes a formula for day and one for night, adding volume while prepping them for color application. The overnight formula boasts two restorative complexes to nourish lips and the skin surrounding them.

6. O-Plump Intuitive Lip Plumper, $32, beautyboutique.ca For a plumping effect that’s unique to you, this sheer pink gloss reacts with your body’s chemistry to transform into a custom rosy shade. Extracts of gingko, biloba leaf, goji berry work to increase microcirculation to lips, while ginger mint stimulates and plumps.

7. GlamGlow Plumprageous Gloss Lip Treatment, $30, sephora.com This non-sticky gloss plumps instantly using botanical extracts and uses a tripeptide to enhance over the long term.

8. Nightly Lip Treatment, $68, dermalogica.ca Targeting lip lines and feathering while you sleep, this anti-aging treatment hydrates and helps restore skin elasticity around the mouth.

9. Aquasource Plump & Glow Naturally Rosifying Plumping Lip Balm, $23, biotherm.ca Biotherm’s new gloss plumps lips with a cooling mint-leaf derivative, all while keeping lips hydrated as is the Aquasource tradition.

10. Flawless In 15 Plumping, Hydrating & Anti-Aging Lip Serum, $35, flawlessbyfriday.com In addition to soothing, hydrating honey, Canadian brand Flawless by Friday’s lip serum is infused with flecks of gold for a high-shine finish that also boosts collagen production.

11. Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector, $20, clarins.ca This sheer gloss with a hint of colour repairs lips while lightly plumping and leaves behind a 3-D shimmer.

12. Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Pillow Plump Lip Gloss, $24, beautyboutique.ca UK-based Soap & Glory’s plumping gloss boosts fat cells where you really want them: your lips. The brand’s peptide complex increases levels of hyaluronic acid production and has an instant plumping effect.

13. Elizabeth Arden Plump Up Lip Liner, $27, thebay.com This long-lasting liner contains a blend of peptides to smooth and plump lips and fine lines while providing lightweight definition.

14. Rodial Bee Venom Micro-Sting Patches, $110, harveynichols.com These highly-targeted patches contain pure hyaluronic acid and been venom to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the lips. Pro tip: They can also be used under eyes, at the temples and on your forehead.

15. Guerlain Abeille Royale Honey Smile Lift, $98, sephora.com With its 22-karat gilded applicator, this luxe anti-ager uses honey and royal jelly to repair lips and has a delectable gourmand scent.

16. Sisley Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-Âge Eye and Lip Contour Cream, $260, available August 3 at Holt Renfrew A sister product to the brand’s 17-year-old Eye and Lip Contour Cream, this cream tackles delicate skin at the eye and mouth, reducing dehydration caused by lifestyle factors. Next

