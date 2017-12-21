Charlotte Tilbury Taught Us How to Hide a Hangover with Makeup

If you’re attending holiday party after holiday party this time of year (who isn’t?!) and following that up with a New Year’s Eve extravaganza, then you need all the help you can get to look somewhat like a normal human the next morning—even if you feel like trash. We went straight to the source and asked celebrity makeup artist (your fave baes like Rihanna, Kim K and Amal Clooney trust her with their famous mugs) and the ultimate glam party girl, Charlotte Tilbury, to share her beauty tips on how to cover up a hangover with makeup because, let’s face it, we need all the help we can get.

Hydration is key

After chugging a bottle of Gatorade (or three) to hydrate your body, you need to hydrate your skin. Tilbury suggests the Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask. She says, “When you put the mask on it will smooth out all the dehydrated skin.” And if the hangover is really bad, she recommends double masking, and following the sheet mask with a clay mask like this one.

After the masking is taken care of, you need to lock in the hydration. Tilbury recommends using her Magic Cream (it’s called the ~ magic ~ cream for a reason, people) and Magic Eye Rescue Cream.”You’ll feel a lot more refreshed and your skin will be plumped out and smoother,” she says.

Cover it up, darling

Once you no longer resemble a prune, it’s time to put your face on. Tilbury recommends the Magic Foundation for this job.”[This foundation] has hyaluronic acid that fills in the lines over six hours,” she explains. From there, touch up your dark circles with the Mini Miracle Eye Wand which will hydrate and brighten the delicate area under your eyes.

“The rest is up to you”

Depending on the severity of the hangover, you choose how much makeup you want to apply above and beyond covering those dark circles. “I would say, when you’re really hungover, just do a little bit of lip, minimal eye and a lot of blush, because the colour drains from your face when you’re kind of exhausted,” says Tilbury. Duly noted, darling.

