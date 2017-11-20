Prevent Your Bold Holiday Lipstick from Bleeding with Three Legit Foolproof Steps

Bold red lipstick and the holidays go together like sugar and spice and everything nice, but keeping the colour on your lips instead of your teeth (or your wineglass!) is no simple task. We tapped Toronto-based makeup artist Cia Mandarello for her anti-feathering tips and she says that the secret to banishing bleeding lipstick or feathering is creating a proper foundation for the lipstick. Here, three easy steps for preventing unsightly lipstick feathering all holiday season long.

Bite Beauty Whipped Cherry Lip Scrub, $21, sephora.com

Step 1: Exfoliate

“First, prep your lips with an exfoliator to eliminate any dry skin, which lipstick can snag on or feather from,” she says.

Know Cosmetics No Bleeding Lips Secret Lip Liner, $15, thebay.com

Step 2: Clear liner

Next, using a clear liner, line the outer edge of your lip. “Clear lipliners are made from a waxy substance that keeps your lipstick on without it feathering,” Mandarello says.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Russian Red, $22, maccosmetics.ca

Step 3: Apply

Then apply your lipstick and enjoy fade-free colour that will remain in place all night long.

