Prevent Your Bold Holiday Lipstick from Bleeding with Three Legit Foolproof Steps

Bold red lipstick and the holidays go together like sugar and spice and everything nice, but keeping the colour on your lips instead of your teeth (or your wineglass!) is no simple task. We tapped Toronto-based makeup artist Cia Mandarello for her anti-feathering tips and she says that the secret to banishing bleeding lipstick or feathering is creating a proper foundation for the lipstick. Here, three easy steps for preventing unsightly lipstick feathering all holiday season long.