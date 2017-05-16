Ever wound up with a red and flaky scalp after a day in the sun? What about stinging feet? Let’s face it: If skin is exposed, there’s a chance it’s going to get burned. Make sure you target all of these often-forgotten spots with your lotions, sprays and sticks, and that you reapply according to the product’s instructions. And don’t skimp: The minimum amount of sunscreen you need to cover your entire body is one fluid ounce — the size of a shot glass.

Scalp

The best line of defence is a hat, but if you’re going without, apply a spray sunscreen along your part.

Hairline

If you try to avoid getting sunscreen in your hair, you’ll probably wind up with a burned forehead. A stick or powder formula means you can get sunscreen all the way to your hairline without wrecking your ‘do.

Neck and decolletage

These are two of the most delicate and commonly overlooked areas. Make sure you’re applying SPF below the jawline and on the chest.

Underarms

This area is exposed in many styles of summer tops, so hit it with your lotion or spray (you might have to ask someone to reach the back of your upper arms).

Ears

Go for a high-SPF cream (30 or above), especially for the tops.

Tops of hands

Often exposed to full sun, the tops of your hands need protection too. Tip: When you’ve finished applying to the rest of your body, rub the extra cream into your hands.

Tops of feet

A spray or a stick makes for fast and easy application.

We understand, sometimes sunburns happen. If you’ve soaked up a few too many rays here are a few tips to try that will help you to cope with a mild burn.

Moisturize

When you get burned, your skin loses its ability to keep moisture in, so it’s important to hydrate the affected area. For a cooling effect, put your moisturizer in the fridge before applying.

Add antioxidants

Layer a vitamin C serum into your skincare routine to help neutralize free radical damage from the sun. Putting it on a burn will help too.

Apply milk

There’s a protein in milk that can help relieve the burning sensation. Add milk to a cold compress and apply to the burn.

Try a cooling mist

A gentle water spray like Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water, $17 for 150 mL, can help to cool down the skin and provide temporary relief.

