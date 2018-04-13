Turns Out I’ve Been Putting on My Concealer Wrong This Whole Time

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been applying your makeup pretty much the same way since you started wearing the stuff. But every so often you learn a new genius trick that totally revolutionizes your routine. For me, it was how to apply concealer.

A few weeks ago I was in a meeting with Veronica Chu, COVERGIRL Make-Up Pro, and she casually started applying someone’s makeup, foundation first. I was shooketh. The first thing I reach for in my makeup case is always concealer. Tbh, the faster I can cover up my dark circles and acne scars, the better. But Veronica explained this should be step number two.

“Since most foundations have colour correcting properties in their formulas, a light layer gives you a some level of concealing already,” Chu explains. She went on to state that because concealer is typically thicker in consistency, you’ll use less product if you apply it after your foundation. Less product means less money spent and I can’t argue with that.

Once you’ve applied your foundation, it’s really up to you how much concealer you want to use after. If you’re looking for more coverage, Veronica suggests applying one layer, letting it dry and then adding another layer on top.

Now that you’re armed with this new hack, scroll through the gallery below to read about FLARE staffers’ fave concealers on the market now.

Covergirl Invisible Concealer in Fair, $9, global.ulta.com “I think I bought this concealer for the first time approximately one zillion years ago when I was an innocent tween with $5 of allowance to burn at the local drugstore and the feeling in my heart that Makeup Is For Grown-ups. Turns out, Covergirl’s liquid concealer did more that made me feel adult, in fact. It worked so well to cover under-eye circles and blemishes (although it likely took me a few years before I figured out how to *actually* use it properly) that I still buy it regularly to this day. The shade matches my alabaster skin without making me look ghastly, the coverage is good without being cake-y and a little dab on a concealer brush does the trick for covering the most unsightly blemishes. And although many years have passed since I first popped it in my shopping basket beside my Sour Patch Kids and scrunchies, it still rings it at under $10.” —Jennifer Berry, staff writer

