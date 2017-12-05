We Found the Best Holiday Mani Inspo on Instagram

If you’re like us, when your nails are done, you feel like you have your whole life together. And during the holidays—which are generally hectic AF—that little bit of order can be a real life saver. So we’re here to remind you to take a break from the chaos, practice a little self-care and get your nails did ASAP, whether that’s an at-home mani with a dash of holiday sparkle or a treat yourself spa session because, duh, you’re worth it.

But first, you have to figure out how you want to deck your nails out this holiday season. If you’re not sure where to start, click through our gallery and take a little inspo from these Insta-ready tips.

Related:

Nail Your Next Mani with These 10 Runway-Inspired Polish Colours

10 Non-Toxic, Eco-Friendly Nail Polish Brands to Try Now

The Best Salons for Nail Art Across Canada

