Last-minute Holiday Nail Inspo from One of Korea’s Biggest Salons

When it comes to nail art, no one in the world of Instagram does it better than Park Eunkyung of Unistella. Without a doubt, the Seoul-based nail artist is the queen of her craft. She’s even caught the attention of Vogue because she’s created the coolest designs in the business (see: her shattered glass nails, bracelet nails, neon-art nails… the list goes on), all of which she shares on the reg with her more than 230,000 followers. So you can bet that when I found myself in South Korea’s capital city for vacation, I just knew I had to pay her a visit in the city’s ritzy Cheongdam-dong district and pick her brain for some holiday nail inspo. (You’re welcome.)

If you (like me) didn’t leave a big enough window to go get a proper manicure and are tight on time, Park is here to help. Here are her best tips and tricks for how to recreate some of her most dazzling (and holiday-ready) nail art looks in the comfort of your own home. Who needs statement jewellery when your nails can do the talking?

Prism nails

The inspiration: Park’s pretty prism nails are meant to mimic the “interior surface of an abalone shell,” she says.

What you’ll need: Nude pink polish, white polish, aurora film, a slender writing brush, top coat and tweezers.

How to make it happen:

Paint your nails with a nude pink polish. Cut the aurora film into thin strips. Place three to four film strips (or as many as you can fit side-by-side) on each nail. Carefully take off the surface of the film to reveal the “prism effect” with tweezers. Apply top coat. If you’re up for it, draw a 5-point star with a slender writing brush and white polish on your ring finger. Apply another layer of top coat.

​Glitter outline nails

The inspiration: “I seek minimal designs. This one was inspired by the shape of a nail.”

What you’ll need: Top coat, round glitter and tweezers.

How to make it happen:

Outline your nails with a top coat. Using tweezers, place the round glitter around the outline of your nails. Apply top coat.

Pearl cuticle nails

The inspiration: “This look is inspired by pearl necklaces,” says Eunkyung.

What you;ll need: Skin glue or brush-on adhesive, black or nude pink polish, mini pearl beads, tweezers and top coat.

How to make it happen:

Apply nude pink or black polish on whichever nail you want. Apply top coat. Trace the outline of your nails with skin glue or brush-on adhesive. Place mini pearl beads around the outline of your nails with tweezers. Adjust to your liking.

​Glitter bomb nails

The inspiration: “I love playing with the texture of glitter.”

What you’ll need: Top coat, dusting brush, silver powder glitter

​*Warning* this will get messy

How to make it happen:

Apply the top coat to your nails. Sprinkle silver powder glitter all over your nails. Brush off the excess powder glitter around the nail with a dusting brush

Note: Do not apply top coat for the last step

​Star nails

The inspiration: “Star nails are the adult version of the sticker nails we used to do as a kid,” says Park.

What you’ll need: Star-shaped rhinestones or silver star-shaped stickers, top coat and clear nail glue.

How to make it happen:

Put a drop of clear nail glue to the back of the star-shaped rhinestone (or star-shaped sticker) and place it in the middle of your nail. Apply top coat.

