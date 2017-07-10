40+ Snaps of Cool Girls With Bangs That Will Inspire You to Make the Chop

From side-swept to micro to ’70s-inspired fringe, here’s all the inspo you need to make the chop

We’ve all lived to tell the tale of an awkward bowl cut and uneven bangs as a child. Since then, we thought we’d moved on. But hairstyles with bangs are making their way back into the scene—just look at all the celebs who have decided to make the chop—and we are totally here for it.

From #tbt-worthy side-swept bangs to ‘70s-inspired fringe à la Camila Cabello to itty-bitty micro bangs, there is defs a style that will suit your hair type and face shape.

If you’re looking for some inspo before you go under the scissors, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll through our gallery below and be prepared to find your next go-to look.

