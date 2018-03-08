36 Pretty Prom Hairstyles to Copy From the Runway

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
We’ve all had it happen to us (or at least seen the aftermath on Insta): going to the salon with a pretty, loose updo in mind and walking out with tightly coiled ringlets (shudder!) that look more like you’re stepping off-stage at a Southern beauty pageant than arriving in style at your senior prom.
Fear not! We’ve rounded up the ultimate screengrab-and-take-to-the-salon guide of hairstyle ideas for prom—from loose, soft curls to unexpected braids to chic low ponies and more.
Scroll through and find a prom hairstyle you’ll love.