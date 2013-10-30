The blow dryer is usually a necessary evil for salon-worthy results. Blow drying can be time-consuming and tedious but most of all, it’s damaging to those tresses you’re so lovingly trying to style. Introducing five new products to make styling easier and keep your hair healthy.

Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Blow Dry Perfector Straightening Balm ($5.49 at drugstores and major retailers) promises up to 72 hours of frizz-free hair, a longer-lasting blow-out and of course, a smoother, straighter look when applied to towel-dried hair before blow-drying.

Matrix Total Results Heat Resist Blowout Tamer ($15, matrixcanada.ca for salons) insulates, moisturizes and protects hair while creating soft, natural-looking body. The range also includes shampoo, conditioner and a flat iron product.

Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Blow & Go Thick and Blow & Go Smooth ($21 each, salonfinder.ca for salons) create thicker and sleeker hair, respectively while shortening blow-dry time and adding shine.

Uniq-one All In One Hair Treatment Coconut ($19.99, uniq-one.com for salons) is like a BB cream for hair. It promises 10 haircare benefits in one product—and in a delicious new coconut scent. So it not only protects from heat but also from UVA and UVB rays. It adds body, prevents split ends, repairs damage, adds shine and controls frizz, adds silkiness, makes brushing, ironing and blow-drying easier, detangles and has a bit of hold.

Sally Hershberger Hyper Hydration Super Keratin Spray ($13, at drugstores and major retailers) not only adds much-needed moisture to stressed out hair, it tames frizz, helps to heal split ends and of course protects hair from heat styling. Softer, healthier hair means easier styling!