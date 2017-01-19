Out with the pastel hues, and in with more natural-looking locks for 2017. But if you think that “I just spent a small fortune and eight hours in a salon chair” multidimensional colour every celeb is embracing right now is out of reach, think again. The founder of holistic lifestyle brand TO112 and chic Toronto salon Medulla & Co, Luis Pacheco is arguable Canada’s colour king—and here, he shares with us what you should be asking for to get exactly what you want so you can achieve your ultimate #hairgoals in 2017.

Related:

No Bad Hair Days in 2017: Easy Tips For Your Healthiest Hair Ever

Cher Hair: Get On The Hip-Grazing Trend Inspired By the Icon

The Biggest Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2017… So Far