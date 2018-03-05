A Brand New Glossier Prod Had Its Debut at the Oscars—and You Can Shop It Now

Oscars night is prime time for glam hair and makeup and, thanks to Glossier, six leading ladies had a little extra shimmer for last night’s festivities. The brand debuted its newest product, Lidstar, on some of the evening’s biggest stars during both the Oscars red carpet and at the Vanity Fair party.

The sheer cream eyeshadow comes in six shades with light-reflecting, ultra-fine pearls, and was worked into the looks of Salma Hayek, Tracee Ellis Ross, Maya Rudolph, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson and Greta Gerwig last night.

Hayek’s makeup artist Matthew Vanleeuwen chose the sheer pink shade, Slip, to add a soft shimmer to the presenter’s pretty look.

A post shared by MakeupMatthew (@makeupmatthew) on Mar 4, 2018 at 5:04pm PST

Makeup artist Lisa Storey used two shades on Tracee Ellis Ross for the Vanity Fair party, applying the super on-trend copper colour, Cub, all over her lids, then deepening it with Fawn, a smoky taupe.

A post shared by Lisa Storey (@lisastoreymakeup) on Mar 4, 2018 at 12:01pm PST

Taraji P. Henson’s makeup artist went with Fawn as well to create a glam, smoky eye for the presenter.

A post shared by Ashunta Sheriff (@ashuntasheriff) on Mar 4, 2018 at 7:19pm PST

Moon, the opalescent shade, made an appearance on Best Supporting Actress winner Allison Janney, while Best Director nominee Greta Gerwig wore three shades—Moon, Slip and Cub. Finally, Girls Trip actor Tiffany Haddish wore Moon layered over Herb, a smoky green.

Although last night marked Lidstar’s offish debut, we got a sneak peek of it at the GRAMMYs, too, on none other than Beyoncé.

If you want to get that glow, all six shades are available as of today on glossier.com for $29 each.

