Glitter Makeup Picks That Will Make You *Sparkle*

The internet just can’t get enough of glitter makeup. In 2016, makeup guru Pat McGrath kicked things off with her next-level sparkle eye and lip kits and our lives haven’t been the same since. Glitter roots became a big thing for festival season in 2017, too, and high-impact versions of the dazzling trend popped up at shows like Topshop, Versus Versace and Shrimps.

But it’s not just for high fashion and Instagram. Glitter makeup can add a little twinkle to your next night out (and it’s obvi perfect for the holidays) and there are tons of ways to pull off an edgier glitter look, too. Just look to Rihanna, who poured glitter into her Fenty Beauty liners, palettes and glosses.

Below, explore the trend and get ready to shine bright like diamond.

M.A.C Snow Ball Gold Pigment and Glitter Kit, $38, nordstrom.com

2. Glitter Bomb Palette, $54, toofaced.com

3. YSL La Laque Couture in Studio Silver, $32, holtrenfrew.com

4. Sephora Collection Puff & Shine Body Glitter, $16, sephora.ca

5. Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Later, Crater, $26, fentybeauty.com

6. Glamglow #Glittermask Gravitymud Firming Treatment, $79, sephora.ca

7. Nars Super Orgasm Blush, $38, narscosmetics.com

8. Glitter Primer, $8, nyxcosmetics.ca

9. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $31, beautyboutique.ca

10. Marc Jacobs Daisy Anniversary Edition, $118, thebay.com

11. Long-Lasting Water-Resistant Lip Topcoat in Monarchy, $24, urbandecay.ca

12. Joico Gold Dust Finishing Spray, $4, sleekshop.com

13. Bod Exclusive Mermaid Glitter Bath Salt, $21, us.asos.com

14. Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact Highlighter in Pink Quartz, $59, bobbibrowncosmetics.ca

15. Ciaté London Glitter Flip, $23, sephora.com

16. Claire’s Pastel Body Glitter Set, $17, claires.com

17. BBrowbar Limited Edition Brow Glitter, $26, net-a-porter.com Next

