Glitter Makeup Picks That Will Make You *Sparkle*

The internet just can’t get enough of glitter makeup. In 2016, makeup guru Pat McGrath kicked things off with her next-level sparkle eye and lip kits and our lives haven’t been the same since. Glitter roots became a big thing for festival season in 2017, too, and high-impact versions of the dazzling trend popped up at shows like Topshop, Versus Versace and Shrimps.
But it’s not just for high fashion and Instagram. Glitter makeup can add a little twinkle to your next night out (and it’s obvi perfect for the holidays) and there are tons of ways to pull off an edgier glitter look, too. Just look to Rihanna, who poured glitter into her Fenty Beauty liners, palettes and glosses.
Below, explore the trend and get ready to shine bright like diamond.