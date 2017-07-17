How to *Actually* Wear the Glitter Bomb Beauty Trend IRL

Feel like adding some sparkle to your summer? First of all, same. Second of all, you’ve come to the right place. Glitter beauty is blowing up our social feeds, one sparkle at a time, and we are totally here for it.

If you’re afraid of looking like a glitter bomb went off, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Adding a simple gold or silver glitter (that’s eye-safe, of course) to a traditional smokey eye will make a subtle statement and is a good first step to hopping on the glitter beauty train.

Looking to go bold? Amplify your highlight by gliding some glitter across your cheek bones. Or, choose a loose glitter pigment that’s the same shade as your lipstick and dab it in the centre of your lips to really make a statement. If you’re not feeling like you want to put glitter on your face, it’s just as epic in your hair. Jazz up your mane by adding glitter down your natural part.

As you can see, glitter beauty can be worn in so many different ways, whether it’s on your eyes, lips, face, body or hair. This hot trend is perf for music festivals where bold beauty looks are strongly encouraged.

Scroll through our gallery of Gaga-worthy glitter beauty from the coolest girls on Instagram sure to give you some major inspo for your next OOTD or girls’ night out.

