See the Full Gigi Hadid X Maybelline Collection (with Canadian Prices!)

Gigi Hadid’s much-anticipated makeup Gigi x Maybelline New York collection is here in Canada and we are soooo stoked. Looking to borrow the bombshell’s stunning makeup look? Look no further than Hadid’s Maybelline collection. With a range of products from a luxe tinted primer to the perfect matte lipstick, the prods can help you get Gigi’s signature Cali glow. There’s even an eyeshadow palette called Butterfly Lane inspired by a road Gigi once lived on (cute!). Added bonus: nothing will cost you more than $15.
The pre-sale starts today November 17 (yes, TODAY) on amazon.ca and walmart.ca before hitting drugstores across Canada on December 5. Peep the full collection below and get ready to spend all your moneys.