See the Full Gigi Hadid X Maybelline Collection (with Canadian Prices!)

Gigi Hadid’s much-anticipated makeup Gigi x Maybelline New York collection is here in Canada and we are soooo stoked. Looking to borrow the bombshell’s stunning makeup look? Look no further than Hadid’s Maybelline collection. With a range of products from a luxe tinted primer to the perfect matte lipstick, the prods can help you get Gigi’s signature Cali glow. There’s even an eyeshadow palette called Butterfly Lane inspired by a road Gigi once lived on (cute!). Added bonus: nothing will cost you more than $15.

The pre-sale starts today November 17 (yes, TODAY) on amazon.ca and walmart.ca before hitting drugstores across Canada on December 5. Peep the full collection below and get ready to spend all your moneys.

Gigi East Coast Glam Liquid Eyeliner in Black, $13, walmart.ca

Gigi East Coast Glam Liquid Eyeliner in Black, $13, walmart.ca

2. Gigi East Coast Glam Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Black, $13, walmart.ca

3. Gigi East Coast Glam Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Nude, $13, walmart.ca

4. Gigi West Coast Glow Wing Mascara in Black, $13, walmart.ca

5. Gigi East Coast Glam Fibre Mascara in Black, $15, walmart.ca

6. Gigi West Coast Glow Eye Shadow Palette in Warm, $17, walmart.ca

7. Gigi West Coast Glow Eye Shadow Palette in Cool, $17, walmart.ca

8. Gigi East Coast Glam Eye Contour Brush, $13, walmart.ca

9. Gigi West Coast Glow Eye Shadow Brush, $13, walmart.ca

10. Gigi West Coast Glow Tinted Primer in Medium-Deep, $13, walmart.ca

11. Gigi East Coast Glam Tinted Primer in Light Medium, $13, walmart.ca

12. Gigi East Coast Glam Liquid Strobe Iridescent in Cool, $15, walmart.ca

13. Gigi West Coast Glow Liquid Strobe Gold in Warm, $15, walmart.ca

14. Gigi West Coast Color Sensational Matte Lipstick in Lani, $12, walmart.ca

15. Gigi West Coast Color Sensational Matte Lipstick in Khair, $12, walmart.ca

16. Gigi West Coast Color Sensational Matte Lipstick in Austyn, $12, walmart.ca

17. Gigi East Coast Color Sensational Matte Lipstick in Erin, $12, walmart.ca

18. Gigi East Coast Color Sensational Matte Lipstick in McCall, $12, walmart.ca

Gigi East Coast Color Sensational Matte Lipstick in Taura, $12, walmart.ca

