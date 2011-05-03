Get The Look: Taylor Swift’s Old Hollywood Look From The Met

Dressed in a J. Mendel couture gown, Taylor Swift’s red carpet look at the Met Ball made for one of the best of the night. Channeling classic glamour, the look wouldn’t be complete without a bold face to match. To achieve Swift’s look celebrity makeup artist Lorrie Turk suggests combining a dramatic eye and strong lips with clean, dewy skin. To start, apply a dark hue from the crease to the brow line, for a natural yet smoky eye, followed by liquid liner and volumizing mascara, to add depth to lashes. The next step is achieving a matte face, free from shine, topped with a hint of rosy blush for a subtle flush of colour. Finish with a wine coloured lip; the dark hue will add drama and impact, key to completing the look.

Get the look:

Eyes: LashBlast Volume Blasting Mascara in Very Black

Face: TRUblend Minerals Blush in Shimmering Sands

Lips: LipPerfection Lipstick in Tempt

All makeup picks are from CoverGirl, available at drugstores across Canada