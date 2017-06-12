No disrespect to Kate Hudson, but this summer’s coolest girls are opting for rumpled “French girl” waves instead of bouncy, beachy waves—think Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lea Seydoux—carefree and cool at an outdoor café rather than a just-from-Ibiza Gisele.

To ace this French girl-inspired ’do, follow these rules:

Wash your hair at night and air-dry whenever you can

Hair will have texture and movement without being “done.” Use a wide-tooth comb or Tangle Teezer to remove snags from damp hair and then run a mousse or a leave-in texturizing cream through hair and sleep on it. In the a.m., hair will have body and that desired “rumpled” effect. Plus, it will be a lot healthier without the blistering heat from a blowdryer.

Try:

Kérastase Couture Styling Hair Mousse, $41, kerastase.ca

Matrix Style Link Air Dry Twisted Boho, $19, Available at select salons.

L’Oréal Professionnel French Girl Techni.Art French Froissé Texture Definition Cream, $19, Available at select salons.

Leave the flat iron alone

French girls never “press” their hair—the more natural volume it has, the better it looks. Instead, reach for a volumizing spray or dry shampoo to add to oomph at the roots and brush through with a natural-bristle hairbrush like a Mason Pearson—the natural bristles help to separate each and every strand so there’s more natural volume.

Try:

Batiste Dry Shampoo Cherry, $9, londondrugs.com

John Frieda Luxurious Volume Core Restore, $13, walmart.ca

Curling irons should “caress”

Instead of “clamping” hair with your curling iron to create movement, go-to French girl hair guru Laurent Philippon says that hair should be “caressed by the curling iron.” Rather than wrapping hair around the barrel and holding it for a long time to create tight curls, think of creating “bends” in the hair. A one-inch curling iron is best for this task, and as always, curl away from the face for the most flattering effect.

Try:

Babyliss Pro Ceramic Tools 1-Inch Curling Iron, $45, bedbathandbeyond.ca

Finishing touch

To finish off the long and laid-back look, use a lightweight hairspray or dry conditioner to stave off frizz but hold waves in place and add shine.

Try:

Herbal Essences Bio: Renew Flexible Hold Airspray, $8, londondrugs.com

Garnier Fructis Frizz Guard Anti-Frizz Dry Conditioner, $6, londondrugs.com

