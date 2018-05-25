Flamingo Pink* Is the Latest Insta Hair Colour Trend

Pink hair doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and the latest iteration is a bright rosy hue with just the right amount of peach, aptly named “flamingo hair.” It’s similar to rose gold, one of our picks for the top new trends this year, but packs a more vibrant punch—perfect for summer.

The beauty of this bird-inspired shade is that if you tweak the undertones slightly it can work on any skin tone. And it looks equally great as an all-over colour, soft highlights throughout lighter hair and as an alternative to blonde for the lower part of a balayage style.

If you’re ready for a change this summer, scroll through our gallery below to get a little flamingo inspo to bring to your colourist.

