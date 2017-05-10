Everyone can relate to the headache that is finding the perfect nude lipstick for your skin tone: Are you a M.A.C Blankety, or more of a Taupe? If, like so many others out there, you’re still scratching your head when it comes to finding the right nude for you, don’t stress, as a v. unlikely source for finding your most complimentary lipstick has been… exposed.

On the daytime talk show The Doctors, host and physician Dr. Travis Lane Stork recently stated that the best way to find your most complimentary nude lippy is by seeking out a shade that’s a match with your nipple colour.

That’s right, pull back that collar and take a look.

Does it look like the long-lost lipstick of your dreams? To clarify, we’re talking about nipple colour, not areola, which tends to be a slightly different hue. “It’s oh so simple,” he said. “Nature knows best,” as he peeked under his shirt and grabbed a beige bullet from the lipstick display to colour match. He said that 75 percent of the women watching will consider this “before the sun rises tomorrow.”

I mean, we’ve always been totally on board with free the nipple, but even more so now that taking your girls out could lead to settling that elusive nude lipstick confusion for good.

After the show aired, some YouTubers put this theory to the test—including James Charles, who posted a vid of him swatching 10 of his favourite nude lipsticks next to his nipples before choosing the top three closest matches.

And it wasn’t just YouTube that got on board. Obviously, Twitter had a bit of a field day too.

My friends and I are discussing matching your nude lipstick to your nipples currently — sie (@_sierradical) May 7, 2017

i’m gonna find a lipstick that’s my exact nipple shade just wait on it — Thalíah Hebert (@TalkToThaliah) May 3, 2017

Woman: I’m looking for a good nude lipstick

MAC Associate: I’m happy to help! Would you mind pulling out your titty for me? https://t.co/tft9ftzzOB — 58% of White Voters (@cbenjaminrucker) May 8, 2017

Been waiting all day to come home and look at my nipples to find my ideal nude lipstick shade. Only problem, which nipple is the one? — Sarah W (@harasnrubdoow) May 8, 2017



When we heard of this bizzaro technique, we did a little research and it turns out that xoJane, the now defunct women’s site, was onto this lil trick in 2015. The post explores what shades are the perfect matches for some of the staff writers of varying skin tones.

While the jury is still out if this hack works for everybody, I’m definitely part of that 75 percent and in fact I’m not a Blankety or a Taupe kind of girl, but more of a Half ’n Half.

