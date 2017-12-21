See the New Fenty Lipstick Swatched on Different Skin Tones

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Praise be: The Fenty Beauty collection just keeps on growing. And Rihanna has decided to bestow upon us a (slightly late) Christmas present in the form of Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick, which hits Sephora stores, sephora.ca and fentybeauty.com on December 26 at 9 a.m. and rings in at $23.
Just like the first Fenty lipstick, Mattemoiselle is matte, but the similarities stop there. There’s not one but 14 universally flattering shades, and they’re in bullet form, not liquid. Each shade is named for the different vibes you might want to give off when you slick it on (i.e., Up 2 No Good and Ya Dig?!). There’s everything from deep brown to pastel lilac and bright pink to classic red—and of course, there’s a midnight blue, marking one of RiRi’s most OTT and iconic lipstick choices.
We put that universally flattering shade claim to the test and 12 of us randomly selected 12 shades to swatch on the spot. Click through to see the results.