See the New Fenty Lipstick Swatched on Different Skin Tones

Praise be: The Fenty Beauty collection just keeps on growing. And Rihanna has decided to bestow upon us a (slightly late) Christmas present in the form of Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick, which hits Sephora stores, sephora.ca and fentybeauty.com on December 26 at 9 a.m. and rings in at $23.

Just like the first Fenty lipstick, Mattemoiselle is matte, but the similarities stop there. There’s not one but 14 universally flattering shades, and they’re in bullet form, not liquid. Each shade is named for the different vibes you might want to give off when you slick it on (i.e., Up 2 No Good and Ya Dig?!). There’s everything from deep brown to pastel lilac and bright pink to classic red—and of course, there’s a midnight blue, marking one of RiRi’s most OTT and iconic lipstick choices.

We put that universally flattering shade claim to the test and 12 of us randomly selected 12 shades to swatch on the spot. Click through to see the results.

1 of 24 Previous Next Tumblr

Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Lipstick in Ya Dig?!

Related:

We Swatched 9 Red Lipsticks on 4 Skin Tones (Including the Newest Fenty Beauty Prod!)

Your Sparkly Makeup Might Be Wreaking Havoc on the Environment

Last-minute Holiday Nail Inspo from One of Korea’s Biggest Salons