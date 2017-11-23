We Swatched 9 Red Lipsticks on 4 Skintones (including the Newest Fenty Beauty Prod!)

Although red makes for one of the most universally flattering shades of lippie, not all reds are created equal. Some have pink, orange or blue undertones, and depending on your skin tone, you might not look as bomb as your best bud does in *her* fave shade.

So before you shop what you think could be your new go-to red for the holidays, check out how nine new shades look on four different faces. And we’d obviously be remiss to leave out RiRi’s latest Fenty Beauty launch, Fenty Lip Paint in Stunna (which is available as of November 23), so peep that, too!

Covergirl Katy Kat Gloss in Ninth Life, $11, coming soon

Previous 1. Covergirl Katy Kat Gloss in Ninth Life, $11, coming soon

2. Shantia in Covergirl Katy Kat Gloss in Ninth Life

3. Victoria in Covergirl Katy Kat Gloss in Ninth Life

4. Aleema in Covergirl Katy Kat Gloss in Ninth Life

5. Giulia in Covergirl Katy Kat Gloss in Ninth Life

6. Guerlain Lip Rouge in 822, $61, sephora.com

7. Shantia in Guerlain Lip Rouge in 822

8. Victoria in Guerlain Lip Rouge in 822

9. Aleema in Guerlain Lip Rouge in 822

10. Giulia in Guerlain Lip Rouge in 822

11. Hard Candy Wet Ever Lip Lacquer in Devious, $9, walmart.ca

12. Shantia in Hard Candy Wet Ever Lip Lacquer in Devious

13. Victoria in Hard Candy Wet Ever Lip Lacquer in Devious

14. Aleema in Hard Candy Wet Ever Lip Lacquer in Devious

15. Giulia in Hard Candy Wet Ever Lip Lacquer in Devious

16. YSL Tatouage Couture Matte Stain In 01 Rouge Tatouage, $43, yslbeauty.ca

17. Shantia in YSL Tatouage Couture Matte Stain In 01 Rouge Tatouage

18. Victoria in YSL Tatouage Couture Matte Stain In 01 Rouge Tatouage

19. Aleema in YSL Tatouage Couture Matte Stain In 01 Rouge Tatouage

20. Giulia in YSL Tatouage Couture Matte Stain In 01 Rouge Tatouage

21. Gigi x Maybelline Lipstick in Austyn, $18, asos.com

22. Shantia in Gigi x Maybelline Lipstick in Austyn

23. Victoria in Gigi x Maybelline Lipstick in Austyn

24. Aleema in Gigi x Maybelline Lipstick in Austyn

25. Giulia in Gigi x Maybelline Lipstick in Austyn

26. Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Fire Starter, $8, walmart.ca

27. Shantia in Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Fire Starter

28. Victoria in Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Fire Starter

29. Aleema in Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Fire Starter

30. Giulia in Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Fire Starter

31. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear fluid in Uncensored, $30, sephora.com

32. Shantia in Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear fluid in Uncensored

33. Victoria in Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear fluid in Uncensored

34. Aleema in Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear fluid in Uncensored

35. Giulia in Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear fluid in Uncensored

36. Tom Ford Lip Colour Collection in Impassioned, $69, tomford.com

37. Shantia in Tom Ford Lip Colour Collection in Impassioned

38. Victoria in Tom Ford Lip Colour Collection in Impassioned

39. Aleema in Tom Ford Lip Colour Collection in Impassioned

40. Giulia in Tom Ford Lip Colour Collection in Impassioned

41. L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Stirred, $12, amazon.ca

42. Shantia in L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Stirred

43. Victoria in L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Stirred

44. Aleema in L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Stirred

45. Giulia in L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Stirred Next

