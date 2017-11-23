We Swatched 9 Red Lipsticks on 4 Skintones (including the Newest Fenty Beauty Prod!)

Find the right red for YOU

Although red makes for one of the most universally flattering shades of lippie, not all reds are created equal. Some have pink, orange or blue undertones, and depending on your skin tone, you might not look as bomb as your best bud does in *her* fave shade.

So before you shop what you think could be your new go-to red for the holidays, check out how nine new shades look on four different faces. And we’d obviously be remiss to leave out RiRi’s latest Fenty Beauty launch, Fenty Lip Paint in Stunna (which is available as of November 23), so peep that, too!

