Teasing the launch on Instagram, Riri made it official that her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna collection is coming—real soon. While there is no exact launch date yet, the post hinted we can expect it in fall 2017. Of course, we’re now speculating that it could be a mega Fashion Week launch, since Riri herself always attends the shows. We all know Kylie’s pop-up store last season had fans lining up for days before the store even opened.

You ready? @fentybeauty new generation of beauty… coming this FALL! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 31, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

WWD reports that the collection will be released with LVMH-owned Kendo Brands (part of Sephora that works with celeb brands, Marc Jacobs Beauty and Kat Von D).

Renowned for her chameleon-like ability to own every look, Rihanna has rocked everything from the perfect matte red lipstick to bold fuchsia blush to a flawless deep blue lip—your guess is as good as ours as to the direction for this upcoming collection.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

vogue. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 2, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

