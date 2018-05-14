Everything We Know About Fenty Beauty’s Upcoming Launch

It’s settled: Rihanna is doing the absolute most. Just days after she launched her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, Riri blessed the world with the news of new Fenty Beauty products being released. Here’s everything we know, so far.

Die-hard Fenty Beauty fans (us) started to speculate about the launch of new products while watching Rihanna’s makeup tutorial for Vogue. In the 10-minute “get ready with me” style video, she used a plethora of Fenty products, a few of which we didn’t recognize, including highlighters and a lip gloss.

Then, on May 13, Rihanna posted an image of herself looking glowy AF, with the caption, “I know y’all been ready for more of the #BEACHPLEASE collection !! New drip on May 21st !! @fentybeauty.” The Beach Please collection currently includes Body Lava, a bronzing body lotion, Fairy Bomb, a shimmer powder, and a Kabuki Brush, and it was only a matter of time until she dropped more makeup products.

Today, May 14, we got a first glimpse of the full collection, which will include three new Killawatt highlighters in bright, colourful hues, and limited-edition lip shimmers (some of which are double-sided!). Though prices haven’t been released, we suspect that the highlighters will be $48 and the lipgloss will be around $24, based on the price of her previously released items.

Mark your calendars for May 21, y’all, because this collection is sure to sell out fast.

Related:

The Flip Side of Rihanna’s Fat-Shaming Comments

Rihanna’s Lingerie Line Brings Up a Complicated Discussion About Language

Drake Has Unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram Following her Vogue Interview