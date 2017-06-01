Alas, warm weather is finally here! There’s no better way to celebrate the sun than with getting yourself a jazzy new pedicure or treating yourself to a spankin’ new pair of sandals. But before you break your toes out of hibernation, choosing a polish is not a decision to be taken lightly. Especially with the variety of footwear in closets these days, you want to make sure your open-toe shoe and polish combo is on point.

So whether you’re slipping your feet into a chic new pair of platform heels or you’re just running errands in a comfy pair of slides, check out our picks of the coolest sandal and polish parings to add a little extra oomph to your feet.

1 of 15 Previous Next Tumblr

Acne Studios sandals, $196, openingceremony.com; Paul & Joe Nail Polish in 13, $16, beautyboutique.ca

Related:

Ultimate Summer Shoe Guide: 100 Pairs to Shop Now & Wear All Season

How to Prevent (& Fix!) the Most Common Self-Tanning Mistakes

Charlotte Gainsbourg Is Mastering Parisian Cool with Her Nars Collab