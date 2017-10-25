Nail Your Next Mani with These 10 Runway-Inspired Polish Colours

Even though winter is just around the corner, we’re still basking in milder fall days. That means we can still wear cute boots, opt for lighter jackets and leave those manicure-hiding mittens at home. If you need a little inspiration for your next mani, look no further than the fall 2017 runways. Designers like Jeremy Scott and Marc Jacobs used punchy red tones, while Alexander Wang and Michael Kors went with twists on the classic, neutral nail, and we legit cannot get enough of the sleek metallics at Anna Sui and Carmen Marc Valvo.

Click through our gallery below and then run, don’t walk, to your nearest salon to polish those tips pronto, honey.

(Photo: ImaxTree) The colour: A creamy oatmeal, as seen at Alexander Wang The dupe: Nail Polish in Taupe Notch, $6, hm.com

2. The colour: An eye-popping and shimmering ocean blue, as seen at Anna Sui The dupe: CND Vinylux in Lost Labryinth, $12, An eye-popping and shimmering ocean blue, as seen at Anna SuiCND Vinylux in Lost Labryinth, $12, nailpolishcanada.com

3. The colour: A moody blood red, as seen at Bibhu Mohapatra The dupe: Enamored Nail Lacquer in Poison Apple, $18, A moody blood red, as seen at Bibhu MohapatraEnamored Nail Lacquer in Poison Apple, $18, marcjacobs.com

4. The colour: A sleek ceramic grey, as seen at Michael Kors The dupe: China Glaze Nail Polish in Change Your Altitude, $8, A sleek ceramic grey, as seen at Michael KorsChina Glaze Nail Polish in Change Your Altitude, $8, nailpolishcanada.com

5. The colour: An explosive fire engine red, as seen at Jeremy Scott The dupe: Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in Pandore, $33, An explosive fire engine red, as seen at Jeremy ScottDior Vernis Nail Lacquer in Pandore, $33, holtrenfrew.com

6. The colour: A delicate rose gold, as seen at Carmen Marc Valvo The dupe: Nail Polish in Pastorale, $25, A delicate rose gold, as seen at Carmen Marc ValvoNail Polish in Pastorale, $25, narscosmetics.com

7. The colour: A deep teal green, as seen at 3.1 Phillip Lim The dupe: O.P.I Nail Polish AmazOn AmazOff, $13, A deep teal green, as seen at 3.1 Phillip LimO.P.I Nail Polish AmazOn AmazOff, $13, thebay.com

8. The colour: A sheer pearly white, as seen at Oscar de la Renta The dupe: Essie Nail Polish in Sweet Soufflé, $12, target.com A sheer pearly white, as seen at Oscar de la RentaEssie Nail Polish in Sweet Soufflé, $12,

9. The colour: A delicious metallic berry, as seen at Marc Jacobs The dupe: La Petite Robe Noir Deliciously Shiny Nail Colour in Black Perfecto, $38, A delicious metallic berry, as seen at Marc JacobsLa Petite Robe Noir Deliciously Shiny Nail Colour in Black Perfecto, $38, guerlain.com

10. The colour: Cassic black, as seen at Tommy Hilfiger The dupe: Nail Liquor in Black, $24, Cassic black, as seen at Tommy HilfigerNail Liquor in Black, $24, prettyvulgar.com Next

