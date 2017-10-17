11 Floral Fragrances That Are Actually Perfect For Fall

Forever associated with pretty pastel prints, florals took a dark turn on the runway for fall at shows like Erdem, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana. And the latest fragrance releases are following suit, putting florals are front and centre, with star notes like rose, jasmine and tuberose showing off their moodier side. Here’s your guide to spritzing the season’s best blooms.

As opulent as the heavily embroidered fabrics that inspired it, this YSL fragrance has top notes of oriental rose, joined by ambergris, oud, patchouli and musk. YSL Le Vestiaire des Parfums Exquisite Embroidery, $230 for 75 ml, yslbeauty.ca

2. Using tuberose picked at the peak of richness, this scent balances its decadent creaminess with rich woody notes and bright, fruity notes like pear and blackcurrant. Woman by Ralph Lauren, $148 for 100 ml, thebay.com

3. Sandalwood adds sophistication to notes of creamy tuberose and ginger. Twilly d’Hermès Eau de Parfum, $147 for 85 ml, hermes.com

4. Complement tuberose with ylang-ylang and patchouli and you get an unapologetic floral with hints of oriental notes. Prada La Femme Prada Intense Eau de Parfum, $180 for 100 ml, nordstrom.com

5. Orange blossom, lily of the valley and Sambac jasmine top notes are joined by an unexpected accent: the aroma of warm bread.

Mugler Les Exceptions Wonder Bouquet Eau de Parfum, $190 for 80ml, thebay.com

6. This scent plays up jasmin sambac without the headiness of a white floral, thanks to lily of the valley and peony. Jason Wu Eau de Parfum, $145 for 100 ml, thebay.com

7. Warm roasted oak and juicy redcurrant envelope rosy notes to create a floral that is fruity, but still seasonally-appropriate. Jo Malone English Oak & Redcurrant Cologne, $175 for 100 ml, jomalone.ca

8. The first of Gucci’s fragrances developed entirely under creative director Alessandro Michele’s direction, this rich scent features tuberose, jasmine and rangoon creeper, a South Indian flower that the fashion house says has never been used in perfume before. Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, $154 for 100 ml, Hudson’s Bay, thebay.com

9. Givenchy Dahlia Divin Nude Eau de Parfum, $131 for 75 ml, sephora.ca With sambac jasmine, apricot and white musk, the scent is the olfactory equivalent of a cozy cashmere sweater.

10. Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum, $516 for 70 ml, franciskurkdjian.com Jasmine grandiflorum from Egypt is amplified with notes of saffron and bitter almond.

11. Described as a floral leather chypre, this plush scent is built around a velvety rose. Bottega Veneta Eau de Velours Eau de Parfum, $156 for 50 ml, holtrenfrew.com Next

