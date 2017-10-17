11 Floral Fragrances That Are Actually Perfect For Fall

Floral fragrances aren’t just for the summer months

Forever associated with pretty pastel prints, florals took a dark turn on the runway for fall at shows like Erdem, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana. And the latest fragrance releases are following suit, putting florals are front and centre, with star notes like rose, jasmine and tuberose showing off their moodier side. Here’s your guide to spritzing the season’s best blooms.

As opulent as the heavily embroidered fabrics that inspired it, this YSL fragrance has top notes of oriental rose, joined by ambergris, oud, patchouli and musk.

YSL Le Vestiaire des Parfums Exquisite Embroidery, $230 for 75 ml, yslbeauty.ca

