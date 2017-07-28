From Tiny Magnets to Superfood Capsules, FLARE Editors Test 12 New Face Masks

“This amazing mask from Neutrogena had every single Canadian beauty editor counting down the days to its release here at home following its American launch a year ago. And IMO: it was worth the wait. First of all, it makes you look insane while you’re wearing it, and everyone knows the more insane a beauty product makes you look mid-use, the better it works. This light therapy mask uses blue and red lights to keep mild to moderate acne at bay, and while I do get the occasional blemish, I was more excited about the redness reduction and complexion-smoothing results it promised. I popped this thing on after washing my face (it stays on thanks to little glasses built in to the inside) and pressed the button on the activator that’s attached to it. This thing GLOWS (see above). The instructions say you can go about your usual business while wearing it for the required 10 mins, but my eyes are pretty light-sensitive since I had vision-correction surgery a few years ago, so I laid down and listened to a podcast with my eyes shut instead. I felt basically nothing while wearing it, besides the teensiest amount of heat emitted by the lights. After just two uses, I started to notice a real difference. My skin is smoother and less red, and my breakouts are definitely minimized. This Stormtrooper-esque treatment is officialy part of my nightly routine.” — Tara MacInnis, associate fashion and beauty editor