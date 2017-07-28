From Tiny Magnets to Superfood Capsules, FLARE Editors Test 12 New Face Masks

Trade your Friday night plans for an at-home pampering sesh

  0

We all deserve a treat once in a while, right? And the best way to show your skin some love is 100 percent a face mask. But with so many on the market, sorting through all the options can be a challenge. Fear not, our editors took it upon themselves to test out 12 new face masks that you should try too.

From metallic blues to foaming sheet masks and a light therapy device that makes you look like you’re in Transformers, we snapped all the #maskfies so you know exactly what to expect. Click through for all the deep cleaning, exfoliating and blemish-banning results.

1 of 24

Previous
Next

Skin Republic Bubble Purifying and Charcoal Face Mask, $9, beautyboutique.ca

Previous
Next

Related:
We Tried It: 11 Luxe Beauty Products Worth the Splurge
Editor’s Picks: Our Ride or Die Mascaras
We Tried It: 18 of the Best New Beauty Products Out Right Now

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources