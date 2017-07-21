We Tried It: 11 Luxe Beauty Products Worth the Splurge

Everyone loves a steal, and that definitely rings true for beauty products. We go crazy for Sephora sales, run to Winners to load up on shampoo and take pride in those drug-store finds that do the trick just as well as their pricey counterparts. But then you find that one special product with a slightly jarring price tag—and you can’t help but treat yourself.

We feel you on that, and we’re here to let you know that we also spend what other, less beauty-obsessed humans might consider crazy on products that make us feel pretty. Because you know what? Sometimes, you do get what you pay for.

So click through, and find out what made our list of beauty products worth splurging on.

Product: Chia Seed No Shine Intense Hydrating Cream, The Face Shop, $44, thefaceshop.ca Why It’s Worth The $: “As a uni student, I try to keep my beauty purchases on the inexpensive side. But since switching my birth control pills made my normal skin a combination nightmare, I’ve let myself splurge on skincare when need be. Three months ago, I invested in The Face Shop’s Chia Seed line: cleanser, toner and moisturizer. Of the three prods, the priciest is the moisturizer, which costs nearly $50 for 50 mL. But it’s worth it! I wake up with my skin feeling hydrated, but not looking oily—basically the dream.” — Jessica Robinson, digital intern

