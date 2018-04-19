Celebrate Earth Day with the Best Natural Beauty Finds

Don’t let your composter do all the work this Earth Day. Reduce your carbon footprint with these sustainable beauty prods

0

There’s no better time to switch to a cleaner beauty routine than Earth Day. This April 22, stock up on what we think are the best natural beauty products on the market right now, from cult fave brands like Bite Beauty and Tata Harper, to more independent brands such as Toronto-based Province Apothecary.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best of the best in natural beauty right now, starting at just $10.

1 of 11

Previous
Next

This eyeshadow palette will has every shade you need to take your look from day to night.

Nude By Nature Wonders Eyeshadow Palette, $49, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:
We Love These Affordable Natural Beauty Brands
The 10 Best Natural Products You Need To Try Now
Natural Canadian Beauty Brands Your Skin Will Thank You For

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources