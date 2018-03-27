Deciem Is Having Dramz Again… and We Have A Lot of Thoughts

Yesterday, the founder of cult-favourite beauty brand Deciem, Brandon Truaxe, who is no stranger to controversy, posted twice on Instagram—once on his personal account and once on Deciem’s account—about a recent run-in he and his team had with an employee at a hotel in London.

What allegedly happened at the Ham Yard Hotel sounds pretty terrible. No one should be treated that way, so Truaxe and Oshouli Hangeinge (the Namibian Deciem employee he references) have every right to be upset. That said, there are a few things to unpack here.

First of all, this is the same man who has lost his cool publicly a few times. In January, he not-so-subtly shaded competing beauty brand Drunk Elephant, stating that you’d “have to be drunk to overpay for Marula.” Then, he severed ties with a U.K.-based partner over Instagram, and when a commentor asked if Truaxe was ok amidst all this weirdness, he responded by suggesting she use one of Deciem’s anti-inflammatory products.

And if all that isn’t enough, there are several Glassdoor reviews that accuse Truaxe of nepotism, harassment and bullying. So if Truaxe really believes a company can be judged by the actions of just one employee, it’s a wonder Deciem still exists.

On to the money. It’s incredibly confusing that Deciem would publicly state that they spent $100,000 to boost Truaxe’s story on both Instagram and Facebook. Obviously, this will increase the visibility of his message, but as @glolarvae commented on the above Instagram post, “I mean you could have allocated [sic] the 100k to organizations that help black folks but ok.”

So there you have it. Add it to the list of Deciem drama.

FLARE reached out to Deciem for comment, but did not hear back by press time. We will update this post as more information becomes available.

