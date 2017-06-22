50+ Braids That Are Giving Us So Much Summer Hair Inspo

Now that summer is in full swing, the sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the humidity is back (aka it’s frizzy hair season). So instead of just doing the lazy girl’s go-to of throwing our hair up in a bun, we’re taking inspo from Insta’s plentiful cute braids.

From crown to waterfall to upside-down braids, there is sure to be something that will suit your hairstyle needs during the hot summer weather.

If you’re looking for fun, unique ways to pull back your hair, we’ve rounded up the best braids on Instagram RN for all the inspo you need.

