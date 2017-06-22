50+ Braids That Are Giving Us So Much Summer Hair Inspo

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Now that summer is in full swing, the sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the humidity is back (aka it’s frizzy hair season). So instead of just doing the lazy girl’s go-to of throwing our hair up in a bun, we’re taking inspo from Insta’s plentiful cute braids.
From crown to waterfall to upside-down braids, there is sure to be something that will suit your hairstyle needs during the hot summer weather.