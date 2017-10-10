Curtain Bangs Are Beyond Chic and Seriously Easy to Manage. Here’s How

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
If there’s a new French girl-inspired beauty trend, you want to know about it, oui? Allow us to introduce you to curtain bangs: those slightly grown out, middle-parted bangs that look totally effortless and *sérieusement* chic.
Brigitte Bardot made the look famous in the 1960s, they’ve been OG it-girl Alexa Chung‘s signature ‘do since the early aughts and now curtain bangs are framing the faces of models like Hailey Baldwin and Suki Waterhouse. Even hair guru (and Kardashian confidante) Jen Atkin is rocking a relaxed fringe which means we’re officially obsessed. Thankfully, the look is surprisingly easy to pull off and grow out. Plus, the cool girl bangs work well with both straight and wavy hair types.
From a dry shampoo for adding a little texture to your fringe to a paste that’ll give your bangs that coveted piece-y look, we’ve rounded-up all the shampoos, masks, sprays, tools and finishing prods you need to nail the look.