Curtain Bangs Are Beyond Chic and Seriously Easy to Manage. Here’s How

If there’s a new French girl-inspired beauty trend, you want to know about it, oui? Allow us to introduce you to curtain bangs: those slightly grown out, middle-parted bangs that look totally effortless and *sérieusement* chic.

Brigitte Bardot made the look famous in the 1960s, they’ve been OG it-girl Alexa Chung‘s signature ‘do since the early aughts and now curtain bangs are framing the faces of models like Hailey Baldwin and Suki Waterhouse. Even hair guru (and Kardashian confidante) Jen Atkin is rocking a relaxed fringe which means we’re officially obsessed. Thankfully, the look is surprisingly easy to pull off and grow out. Plus, the cool girl bangs work well with both straight and wavy hair types.

From a dry shampoo for adding a little texture to your fringe to a paste that’ll give your bangs that coveted piece-y look, we’ve rounded-up all the shampoos, masks, sprays, tools and finishing prods you need to nail the look.

Previous 1. L’incroyable Blowdry Crème, $52, kerastase.ca

2. OGX Extra Strength Argan oil of Morocco Shampoo, $8, walmart.ca

3. Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Nylon & Boar Bristle Brush for Long Coarse to Normal Hair, $256, nordstrom.com

4. Bumble And Bumble Sumotech, $33, sephora.ca

5. Tresemmé Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo, $6, walmart.ca

6. Shu Uemura Art Of Hair Cleansing Oil Shampoo, $56, thebay.com

7. Hair By Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray, $40, net-a-porter.com

8. Invisibobble Original Hair Tie, $11, nordstrom.com

9. Pillow Proof Blow Dry Two-Day Extender for Brown Hair, $25, ulta.com

10. Sally Hershberger 24K Superiority Complex Texturizing Paste, $50, sephora.ca

11. Phillip B Peppermint and Avocado Volumizing & Clarifying Shampoo, $55, net-a-porter.com

12. Pantene Pro-V Style Series Airspray Level 4 Hold, $6, walmart.ca

13. Dyson Supersonic Fuchsia Hair Dryer, $499, thebay.com

14. Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Dry Shampoo, $34, thebay.com

15. Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil, $89, sephora.ca Next

