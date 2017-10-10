Curtain Bangs Are Beyond Chic and Seriously Easy to Manage. Here’s How

These are all the prods you need for the French girl-approved look

0

If there’s a new French girl-inspired beauty trend, you want to know about it, oui? Allow us to introduce you to curtain bangs: those slightly grown out, middle-parted bangs that look totally effortless and *sérieusement* chic.

Brigitte Bardot made the look famous in the 1960s, they’ve been OG it-girl Alexa Chung‘s signature ‘do since the early aughts and now curtain bangs are framing the faces of models like Hailey Baldwin and Suki Waterhouse. Even hair guru (and Kardashian confidante) Jen Atkin is rocking a relaxed fringe which means we’re officially obsessed. Thankfully, the look is surprisingly easy to pull off and grow out. Plus, the cool girl bangs work well with both straight and wavy hair types.

From a dry shampoo for adding a little texture to your fringe to a paste that’ll give your bangs that coveted piece-y look, we’ve rounded-up all the shampoos, masks, sprays, tools and finishing prods you need to nail the look.

1 of 15

Previous
Next

L’incroyable Blowdry Crème, $52, kerastase.ca

Previous
Next

Related:
We Tried It: The Buzziest New Beauty Prods
Trust, Blue Mascara Is the Eye Product You Never Knew You Needed
Hold the Hell Up—Is Versace’s Latest Collabo with a… Canadian Hockey Team?!

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources