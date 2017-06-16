16 Beauty Products That’ll Keep You Cooler Than Cool All Summer

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Temperatures are soaring, and it’s getting hotter than Paris Hilton ever imagined it could be. The good news is, there’s a crop of cooling beauty products hitting the market that have been formulated with ingredients like cucumber, aloe vera and mint to make you feel fresh, even in the most humid conditions. Here, we’ve sourced 16 cooling beauty products, from balms to cleansing wipes to masks, to keep you seriously chill when it’s practically a million degrees outside.