Canadians Can FINALLY Shop ColourPop Online at Sephora

Praise be—the Los Angeles born-and-bred brand that’s dedicated to keeping your beauty stash stocked without emptying your wallet is *officially* available on the Canadian Sephora website. ColourPop has spent the last three years winning the hearts of beauty lovers with its $6 lipsticks and highlighters that boast mega colour payoff. The best part? The prices are still low and you don’t have to pay duties to get your prods across the border (pause for celebration).

As of right now, eight products are available on the site, including their ever-popular Super Shock Shadows in three shades, two eye palettes and some lip trios. ColourPop and Sephora are putting an emphasis on launching sets rather than individually-sold products, but ColourPop confirmed they’ll be launching new products exclusively for Sephora soon.

This collaboration is a big move for both companies since Sephora doesn’t stock a ton of super affordable brands like ColourPop. But WWD reports that according to Artemis Patrick, the senior vice president of merchandising at Sephora, ColourPop was one of the brands most often requested by their customers. With this move, ColourPop has promised to stay true to its roots, continuing with a cruelty-free policy, affordable products and on-trend quick-to-market launches.

Most importantly, all of us north of the border will be able to get our hands on the prods with way more ease, and try them ourselves without contemplating paying huge duties on colourpop.com (or flying directly to California which we may or may not have considered).

Click through the gallery below to see all the ColourPop products available now on Sephora.ca—with Canadian pricing.

ColourPop You’re A Gem Lip Trio, $23, sephora.ca

2. ColourPop Super Shock Shadow in Fluffy, $7, sephora.ca

3. ColourPop Super Shock Shadow in Bouncy, $7, sephora.ca

4. Picture6 ColourPop Super Shock Shadow in Revolution, $7, sephora.ca

5. ColourPop Golden State Of Mind Shadow Palette, $33, sephora.ca

6. Legit AF Super Shock Highlighter Trio, $31, sephora.ca

7. ColourPop Semi Precious Shadow Palette, $33, sephora.ca

8. ColourPop Feelin’ Fine Lip Gloss Trio, $23, sephora.ca

9. ColourPop Amber Crystal Collection Bundle, $26, sephora.ca

10. ColourPop Polite AF Super Shock Shadow Collection, $39, sephora.ca Next

