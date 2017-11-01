Stop Everything, Coloured Brows Are *Offish* Happening (just Peep Your IG Feed)

First we had to figure out how to get ours on fleek. Then came the “Instagram brow.” Most recently, you could turn them into glittery disco-brows, feathers (or even squiggles, if you were feeling advanced). Now, the next big thing in brow trends has started to pop up in our Insta feeds and it’s seriously fun. Consider this your official notice because it’s time to get acquainted with coloured brows.

Rainbow arches made a few appearances on the spring ’18 runways framing the faces of models at Jeremy Scott and Rick Owens prior to trickling into our social feeds, but perhaps the biggest proof that this brow look is more than a passing beauty moment: Kat Von D Beauty has brow pomades in every colour of the dang rainbow coming next year.

Peep a few of the bold and beautiful coloured brow looks we’ve spotted on IG that have us double-tapping:

Inspired by @ilonarah #lovethebluebrows #newtrend #colouredbrows A post shared by Sara Turudic (@saraturudic) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Purple brows is in season 😉 #brows #eyebrows #colouredbrows #hudabeauty A post shared by Sal – Eyebrow King (@salihsworld) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Burgundy brows #brows #browsonpoint #colouredbrows #glowing #glowguru #mua A post shared by Roxie (@beautygurusecretsx) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Today I’m feeling blue #playingwithmakeup #colouredbrows #bluebrows #wig A post shared by Fiona Edgington (@fizzyfi) on Oct 13, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

