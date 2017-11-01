Stop Everything, Coloured Brows Are *Offish* Happening (just Peep Your IG Feed)

First we had to figure out how to get ours on fleek. Then came the “Instagram brow.” Most recently, you could turn them into glittery disco-brows, feathers (or even squiggles, if you were feeling advanced). Now, the next big thing in brow trends has started to pop up in our Insta feeds and it’s seriously fun. Consider this your official notice because it’s time to get acquainted with coloured brows.
Rainbow arches made a few appearances on the spring ’18 runways framing the faces of models at Jeremy Scott and Rick Owens prior to trickling into our social feeds, but perhaps the biggest proof that this brow look is more than a passing beauty moment: Kat Von D Beauty has brow pomades in every colour of the dang rainbow coming next year.
SNEAK PEEK! I know I shouldn’t be posting about this so early, but I just can’t help it! Are you guys ready for THE BEST bullet-proof longwear eyebrow product of all time?! And in every mixable shade to match your hair?! I’ll be launching 3 different brow formulas this Spring [along with #crueltyfree brow brushes]: •Brow Struck [reflective powder] •Signature Brow [precision pencil] •Super Brow [pigmented pomade] *as seen in photo. Follow @katvondbeauty for more info on release dates! And as always, all @katvondbeauty products are #crueltyfree and #vegan. #superbrow #comingsoon #notyourgrandmasbrows
Peep a few of the bold and beautiful coloured brow looks we’ve spotted on IG that have us double-tapping:
Inspired by @ilonarah #lovethebluebrows #newtrend #colouredbrows
A post shared by Sara Turudic (@saraturudic) on
Purple brows is in season 😉 #brows #eyebrows #colouredbrows #hudabeauty
A post shared by Sal – Eyebrow King (@salihsworld) on
candy floss vibes FACE: @nyxcosmetics_uk NYX total control drop foundation @nipandfab concealer @lauramercieruk translucent powder @lauragellerbeauty gilded honey highlighter @thebalmeu bronzer EYES: @bhcosmetics Take me to Brazil palette @nyxcosmetics_uk vivid brights eye liners, white pencil LIPS: @doseofcolors #beauty#makeuptutorials#nyxcosmetics#pinkmakeup#beautyblogger#makeupartist#colouredbrows#highlight#bhcosmetics#takemetobrazilpalette#doseofcolors
A post shared by ૐ (@dalaimama.jpg) on
Burgundy brows #brows #browsonpoint #colouredbrows #glowing #glowguru #mua
A post shared by Roxie (@beautygurusecretsx) on
Today I’m feeling blue #playingwithmakeup #colouredbrows #bluebrows #wig
A post shared by Fiona Edgington (@fizzyfi) on
