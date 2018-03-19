Zayn Got a Huge Neck Tat! Plus More New Celeb Ink of 2018

While celeb body art choices are often questionable (Angelina’s Billy Bob tat, for instance), they’re definitely always interesting. And the A list certainly knows where to go for the best work: their in-demand tattoo artists, like Toronto’s Curt Montgomery and LA-fave Doctor Woo, can have wait lists as long as two years.

So when they make their big reveal, we’re always ready to see what new ink they’ve committed to. This year, we’re tracking all the new celebrity tattoos—from Zayn’s post-breakup neck tat to Brooklyn Beckham’s growing collection, and more. Whether you need a little tattoo inspo for your own art—or you just want to gawk at those what-were-they-thinking pics, we’ve rounded up the latest and greatest for your perusal.

(Photo: instagram.com/zayn Zayn Malik Hot off his breakup with Gigi Hadid, Zayn got this intense rose tattoo on the back of his head.

