The 10 Most Dramatic Celebrity Hair Cuts of 2017

New year, new ‘do? If you’re looking for a change in 2018, we suggest starting with your hair. After all, that’s what these stylish celebs did in 2017! Whether you want to cut it all off, like Katy Perry or Kristen Stewart (in which case, we suggest donating it!), or want to try the haircut every cool girl is rocking as of late, like Selena Gomez and, more recently, Beyoncé, click through the gallery below for the most dramatic chops of ’17.