The 20 Best Celebrity Beauty Looks of 2017

This year, we watched more celebrities become beauty moguls (here’s to you, RiRi), we saw extensions get longer and longer and longer, and more bright and bold makeup than ever hit allllll the red carpets. Fresh faces like Issa Rae and Cardi B had us doing double-takes, too, while our go-to gals like Emma Stone and Shay Mitchell kept up the good work. Risks were taken both with hair and makeup, and we were here for that departure from the boring up ‘do, cat eye combo.

Relive all of 2017’s best beauty and click through to see our picks for the top 20 celeb red carpet looks of the year. Maybe you’ll even get some NYE inspo while you’re at it?

(Photo: Getty Images) Zendaya rocks natural curls and bangs at the Met Gala in May

