Saoirse Ronan Cut Her Hair for the Oscars 2018—and It Looks Chic AF

Here are the biggest celebrity hairstyle transformations of 2018, from Saoirse’s brand-new blunt bob to Kim K’s pink moment and more

0

Thinking of switching up your hair game for 2018? Here’s all the inspo you need, courtesy of your fave celeb hairstyles 2018. Throughout the year, we’re keeping track of the most epic celebrity hair transformations—so bookmark this page and bring it with you to your salon.

Who will decide to dye her hair purple, who will chop off all her locks into a pixie cut and who will have a Britney Spears moment and choose to shave it all off? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned as we continue to update this space with the best celeb hairstyles of the year.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan

Ladybird‘s Saoirse Ronan debuted a chic blunt bob on the Oscars red carpet. We love!

