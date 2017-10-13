16 Adorbs Celeb Bobs to Inspire You to Make the Chop

Bring these pics to your next haircut appointment for major bob inspo

It seems as though everyone loves to chop their locks as soon as cooler temps start rolling in, including your fave celebs. Selena Gomez, Jourdan Dunn, Lucy Hale and more are sporting effortlessly chic haircuts, cropped just above the shoulder for fall 2017—and we’re here for it!

It’s time to stop hiding behind that mane and take a bob for a spin this season, no? And if you need a little push, here are our favourite celeb bobs that will inspire you to make the chop.

Chloë Grace Moretz

We love Chloë Grace Moretz’s retro ringlets and red lipstick combo.

