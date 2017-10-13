16 Adorbs Celeb Bobs to Inspire You to Make the Chop

It seems as though everyone loves to chop their locks as soon as cooler temps start rolling in, including your fave celebs. Selena Gomez, Jourdan Dunn, Lucy Hale and more are sporting effortlessly chic haircuts, cropped just above the shoulder for fall 2017—and we’re here for it!

It’s time to stop hiding behind that mane and take a bob for a spin this season, no? And if you need a little push, here are our favourite celeb bobs that will inspire you to make the chop.

(Photo: Getty Images) Chloë Grace Moretz We love Chloë Grace Moretz’s retro ringlets and red lipstick combo.

2. Selena Gomez Does Selena Gomez ever have a bad hair day? Here she rocks her natural waves and it’s giving us so much hair envy.

3. Lucy Hale Lucy Hale’s bob always looks good, but we are particularly fond of this sleek, slicked back style.

4. Kimiko Glenn Orange Is The New Black star Kimiko Glenn rocks a side-swept, wavy bob.

5. Emma Roberts This piecey, textured look is perfect for both everday and turned up a notch with a smokey eye for evening.

6. Olivia Culpo A perfectly imperfect tousled bob à la Olivia Culpo is the hottest way to wear a bob right now.

7. Léa Seydoux This is French-girl hair done right. You can get the look by flipping out your ends ever so slightly with a flat iron. Bonus points for rocking the lob with bangs.

8. Jourdan Dunn We can’t get enough of Jourdan Dunn’s v. short, side-swept bob that has just the right amount of volume and curl.

9. Rachel McAdams Rachel McAdams proves that soft, beachy waves work just as well with short hair as they do with long.

10. Nina Dobrev Nina Dobrev is giving us Anna Wintour vibes with her sleek bob and bangs.

11. Jenna Dewan-Tatum Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s textured bob looks so chic tucked behind one ear and loose on the other side.

12. Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchette has a slight wave in her blunt bob and it’s the perfect day-to-night hairstyle.

13. Kerry Washington Kerry Washington rocks long side bangs with her slightly assymetrical bob.

14. Carly Rae Jepsen Carly Rae Jepson rocks a true bob that hits just below her ears. we love that she mixes it up here by wearing it clipped back on one side.

15. Diane Kruger If you have natural curls, a bob like Diana Kruger’s is the way to go.

16. Kacy Hill A super short bob plus micro-bangs like what model Kacy Hill rocks here is a ballsy hairstyle that we dare you to try. Next

