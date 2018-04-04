Cardi B Still Uses This Super Affordable Concealer

Based on her furs, diamonds and red-soled shoes, you know Cardi B doesn’t hold back when it comes to the fancy things in life. But your girl still has a couple penny-pinching bones in her body (she loves Fashion Nova, after all), and according to her makeup artist, she’s a big fan of a particular budget concealer.

Erika La’Pearl told E! News that Cardi B, just like a normal human woman, has bags under eyes “because she doesn’t get much sleep.” And the solution is L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer in Orange, which you can get your hands on for slightly more than six bucks.

La’Pearl sang the drugstore concealer’s praises, calling it “the best,” even though it’s probably the cheapest prod in her stash. Of course, she layers it over and under a couple higher-end items: Tarte’s Poreless Mattifying Primer ($42) and Sisley’s Instant Eclat ($115). It’s all about that high-low mix, clearly.

If you’re in the market for an affordable concealer, make like Cardi B and snag the HD Pro, or try one of our thrifty picks below.

BH Studio Pro Total Coverage Concealer, $6, ulta.com

