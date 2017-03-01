We’re more likely to think about what we’re putting into our bodies than on them. But a wave of badass Canadian women are changing how we think about skincare and makeup with their locally-made natural beauty products that are free from chemicals, toxins and animal products.
Free from: dyes, perfumes, fillers, alcohols or solvents, surfactants, preservatives, parabens and sulphates
The story: If you live in Ontario, Camp is as close to buying from a local herbalist as you can get. Every product is literally made, poured and labelled by hand in Toronto—even the flowers are handpicked. “It’s a time-consuming process,” says Lisa Inglis, “but the resulting product is saturated with vitamins, antioxidants and skin-rejuvenating properties”. She’s inspired by ancient herbalism and long-forgotten ways of making.