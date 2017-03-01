Camp

Made in: Toronto

Free from: dyes, perfumes, fillers, alcohols or solvents, surfactants, preservatives, parabens and sulphates

The story: If you live in Ontario, Camp is as close to buying from a local herbalist as you can get. Every product is literally made, poured and labelled by hand in Toronto—even the flowers are handpicked. “It’s a time-consuming process,” says Lisa Inglis, “but the resulting product is saturated with vitamins, antioxidants and skin-rejuvenating properties”. She’s inspired by ancient herbalism and long-forgotten ways of making.

Our pick: Desert Island Wonder Balm, $35, campskincare.com