Natural Canadian Beauty Brands Your Skin Will Thank You For

Feel as good about your morning beauty routine as you would drinking a fresh fruit smoothie…

0

We’re more likely to think about what we’re putting into our bodies than on them. But a wave of badass Canadian women are changing how we think about skincare and makeup with their locally-made natural beauty products that are free from chemicals, toxins and animal products.

Camp

Made in: Toronto

Free from: dyes, perfumes, fillers, alcohols or solvents, surfactants, preservatives, parabens and sulphates  

The story: If you live in Ontario, Camp is as close to buying from a local herbalist as you can get. Every product is literally made, poured and labelled by hand in Toronto—even the flowers are handpicked. “It’s a time-consuming process,” says Lisa Inglis, “but the resulting product is saturated with vitamins, antioxidants and skin-rejuvenating properties”. She’s inspired by ancient herbalism and long-forgotten ways of making. 

Our pick: Desert Island Wonder Balm, $35, campskincare.com

