Here’s How Summer’s Best Bright Lipsticks Look on Four Different Skin Tones

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Hands up if you’ve fallen in love with a lipstick, only to get it home, try it on and realize that it’s a totally different shade from what you saw in the packaging (whomp, whomp…).
If you don’t want to swatch the colour in the store because germs, we feel you. That’s why we did you the favour of trying the newest and brightest lippies on four different skin tones. You’re welcome.