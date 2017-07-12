Here’s How Summer’s Best Bright Lipsticks Look on Four Different Skin Tones

Not sure about that punchy pink? Or that crazy shade of purple? Check out the newest and brightest hues swatched on four different skin tones

0

Hands up if you’ve fallen in love with a lipstick, only to get it home, try it on and realize that it’s a totally different shade from what you saw in the packaging (whomp, whomp…).

If you don’t want to swatch the colour in the store because germs, we feel you. That’s why we did you the favour of trying the newest and brightest lippies on four different skin tones. You’re welcome.

1 of 35

Previous
Next

Essence

Matt Matt Matt Lipstick in Pink Up Your Life, $5, essencemakeup.ca

Previous
Next

Related:
40+ Snaps of Cool Girls With Bangs That Will Inspire You to Make the Chop
Say What? Your Perfect Nude Lipstick Colour Should Match Your Nips
14 Crazy Cool Statement Earrings to Buy Now—Starting at $10

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources